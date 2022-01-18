Mogalakwena tender corruption case postponed to April

Rustenburg - A case involving R15-million tender fraud at the Mogalakwena local municipality was postponed to April for consultation, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. A group of 27 people, including their companies, appeared in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday. The case against them was postponed to April 12 and they are out on warning.

NPA spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the group appeared on 104 charges of corruption, three of money laundering and three of conspiracy to commit corruption in relation to tender irregularities in the Mogalakwena municipality. "The incidents took place between 2016 and 2019 and the total amount involved in corruption in Mogalakwena municipality is around R15m," she said. "Amongst the suspects who appeared today (Monday) is former mayor of Mogalakwena municipality, Andrina Matsemela, 46, Nkadi Mabusela, 35, sister to the former mayor also working in the legal department, and Jabu Mashamaite, a director of technical support at the municipality.

"Tolly Mashamaite did not appear as he has tested positive for Covid-19 and his results were handed in as an exhibit." she said. In August 2021 the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized a BMW motor vehicle that was bought for accused number 16, Sara Kutumela, who works as an assistant librarian in Mogalakwena municipality, Malabi-Dzhangi said. Mogalakwena municipality under the leadership of Matsemela has been marred by financial irregularities, corruption, tender irregularities and political instability.