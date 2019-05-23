The police say that they have arrested a woman from Ga-Makushane village in Limpopo after she allegedly assaulted and killed her eight-year-old daughter. File picture: SAPS Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing her eight-year-old daughter at Ga-Makushane village in Limpopo. Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said officers received reports that there was a child who was assaulted by her mother in the village on Thursday.

The mother ran away after the incident.

"On arrival, the eight-year-old Varsity Leah Mabunda was found lying dead with multiple injuries throughout her body. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the child was allegedly assaulted by her mother using various objects after accusing her of stealing money.

"It is believed that the mother ran away soon after the incident. A police search operation for her was launched, she was found and arrested at a hideout in the area," Ngoepe said.

The woman will appear in Namakgale Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of murder.

African News Agency (ANA)