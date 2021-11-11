Moti brothers: how police reunited missing boys with their family

DURBAN – National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said a child positively identified the four Moti brothers which led to the boys reuniting with their family, three weeks after they were kidnapped. Speaking to eNCA, Naidoo said the boys were dropped off in Vuwani on last night, just over 100 kilometres from their home in Limpopo.

He said the boys were dropped off between 10pm and 11pm in Vuwani. “They made their way to the first house they found and fortunately one of the children in that house immediately recognised the children as being the four boys reported as missing or abducted. They asked their parents to assist by calling the police and we were able to reunite the children with their parents,” he said. In an earlier statement, Naidoo said Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and little Zidan Moti were on their way to school in Polokwane at about 7am on Wednesday, October 20, when they were taken at gunpoint by their abductors.

He said a group of men with rifles and handguns cornered their vehicle and forcefully removed them. “On Wednesday night the police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident saying that the children arrived at their house saying they were dropped off on a nearby road,” he said. Naidoo said SAPS arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children are in good health before they were handed over to their parents.

“The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents. “The children have not yet been interviewed. Investigators will arrange for the SAPS psychologists to assist with that,” Naidoo said. He said police are investigating a case of kidnapping.

“Generally, in a live kidnapping case, we never speak about it in fear of this potentially placing the lives of the children at risk. But I can tell you now that we are still investigating a case of kidnapping,” he said. Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book, to contact the police. Information can be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.