Moti kidnapping: ’My heart aches for the boys who are locked up with no escape’

Cape Town – With a special police task team nationally still trying to track down the Moti brothers and their seven abductors, a moving poem has captured the anguish the four boys and their parents, Nazim and Shakira, must be going through. The boys, who were kidnapped on their way to their Polokwane, Limpopo, school last week Wednesday, and their parents are held in high esteem in the Nirvana community and a Twitter user, @zohramotala, posted the following poem last night:

My heart aches for the kids who thought it was a normal day going to school. My heart aches for the boys who are locked up with no escape. My heart aches for the parents of those boys.

My heart aches for the 15 year old who has the responsibility to look after the others. For the 13 year old who doesn’t know what to do. For the 11 year old who is so confused and just wants to go home.

For the 6 year old who misses his mum. My heart aches for the boys who can’t sleep every night. I pray for these boys more than I pray for myself.

Ya Allah. Please bring them home. There has been no update on the kidnapping of 15-year-old Zia, 13-year-old Alaan, 11-year-old Zayyad and six-year-old Zidan Moti since Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Monday that police are making progress in a ’’difficult case’’. There has also been no confirmation of a ransom demand.

#IEC #IFP #ANC #EFF #DA postpone elections until #MotiBrothers are found and we put an end to kidnapping syndicates in South Africa. We cannot vote and electioneer until we have state security and our children are safe #sabcnews #enca #ecr #SAPS #hawks — Unitesa (@Unitesa2) October 27, 2021 In the upmarket suburb of Nirvana, parents have rallied around the boys’ parents, YOU magazine reported. A resident, who prefers to remain anonymous and described the brothers as “the most respectful kids you’ll ever meet”, said: “On Fridays you would always find them at the mosque – we saw them there every week. Something like this cuts across all lines. People from all parts of Polokwane have gathered to pray for the boys’ safe return.”

Mywish Muyengwa, a mother of a Curro Heuwelkruin pupil, said: “One of my children is in Grade 5 with Zayyad and had nightmares about getting grabbed by unknown men.” Private investigator Mike Bolhuis told the Saturday Star it’s unlikely that the kidnappers would harm the children: “In most cases, they don’t harm the victims because they have the most valuable thing on earth that the family possesses and that’s their loved ones and they want their money.