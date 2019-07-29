Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba visits doctors who were shot at Letaba Hospital in Limpopo. Picture: ANA-Health-e News

Johannesburg - Health workers in Limpopo are gearing up for a day of labour action where they will down tools and march to government offices on Wednesday to raise a number of grievances. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said on Monday that the MEC of Health in Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba, has failed in her duties to resolve systemic challenges in health, and they demand that she must be fired.

The union said there was an extreme shortage of staff in the department of health in the province and that health facilities were suffering from a continuous shortage of pharmaceutical supplies.

Among other demands Nehawu wants addressed are the withdrawal of circulars which grounded government vehicles and the appointment of community health workers as full time employees of the department.

Nehawu will brief the media about the state of readiness of their provincial day of action and march to the offices of the premier and the MECs of health, finance and public works, roads and infrastructure.

Exactly a year ago, Nehawu held a similar day of action and delivered a memorandum of demands to these government departments raising more or less the same issues.

African News Agency (ANA)