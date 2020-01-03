A case of murder and an inquest docket have been opened by Tom Burke police, just outside Lephalale, following the discovery of the bodies of a nurse and her social worker partner at a house in Mahlasedi village, Polokwane. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bodies were discovered by a neighbour on Thursday afternoon.

The 30-year-old nurse was found lying in a pool of blood. The body of her alleged partner was hanging from the home's rafters.

"The police were informed and, on arrival, they commenced with initial investigations. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was stabbed several times. The blood-stained murder weapon was also found lying next to her body.

"The inquest investigation regarding the other deceased who was found hanging from the rafters is ongoing to determine the cause of death," said Mojapelo.