Parents overjoyed as Moti brothers are safely returned home

Durban - Three weeks after they were kidnapped while on their way to school, the four Moti brothers have been reunited with their parents, Naazim and Shakira Moti. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo said on Wednesday night officers in Vuwani received a call from a local resident saying that the children arrived at their house.

“They said the boys were dropped off at a nearby road,“ Naidoo said. “Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children were in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents. The children have not yet been interviewed but today (Thursday) investigators will arrange for the SAPS psychologists to assist with that," he said. Naidoo added that the investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book are asked to please contact the police.

Information can be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous. In a post on their Auto Moti Facebook page, the family said they were overjoyed that the boys were back home. "The parents of Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and little Zidan, Naazim and Shakira Moti are overjoyed by the return of their four sons. We thank Almighty Allah for accepting the our prayers and the prayers of so many in South Africa," the post read.

The family expressed its gratitude to SAPS, political parties, the media and all who prayed for the safety of the boys. "We are thankful that they were set free and when we received a phone call to fetch the children we rushed to the scene full of hope. All of South Africa supported us and we want to thank one and all for their support and kind prayers. We are looking forward to healing as a family and will appreciate some privacy for a while. We will talk to the media within a few days," the family said.

Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, 6, were reportedly kidnapped by seven gunmen in the upmarket Nirvana suburb in Polokwane, Limpopo, near the Curro Heuwelkruin school on the R37/N1 on-ramp last month. The boys were travelling in a BMW that was intercepted by two vehicles. The boys were bundled into one of the vehicles. Their driver was found some time later, unharmed.