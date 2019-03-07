File picture

Johannesburg - Police in Giyani, Limpopo, have arrested a 24-year-old pastor in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the girl, who lives in a village outside Giyane, was allegedly raped by two church pastors between October 2018 and February 2019.

"The incidents were reported to the police who started with their initial investigations, resulting in the arrest of the suspect. The second suspect was identified but he has since disappeared after realising that he is being sought by the police. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects have allegedly raped the victim in separate incidents on different days and at several places," Ngoepe said.

The pastor is expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Friday to face charges of rape. Police are searching for the second pastor who is in his 30's.

African News Agency (ANA)