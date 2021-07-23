Pensioner nabbed for using fake payslip to secure R122k loan
Share this article:
Johannesburg - A crime committed three years ago has come to haunt a 64-year-old Limpopo pensioner.
Malekutu Sedulawesi appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly defrauding a bank using a fake payslip to secure a R122 050 loan.
According to a spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke, information at their disposal was that Sedulawesi allegedly worked in cahoots with bank’s officials in Tzaneen to commit the crime.
He said Sedulawesi allegedly presented an application for a loan in November 2018 using a fraudulent payslip.
“The application was successfully processed and approved resulting in a payout of R122 050,” Maluleke said.
He said the crime was later discovered by the bank’s forensic investigators.
After they were convinced that the crime was indeed committed, Maluleke said, they referred the matter to the Hawks for further Investigation.
Maluleke said Sedulawesi was arrested on Thursday at his home at Pelane Section, Ga-Matipana in Bolobedu and charged with fraud.
He appeared in court the same day and was granted R2000 bail.
“The matter was postponed to 17 August 2021 and the investigation is still ongoing. More arrests are imminent,” Maluleke said.
IOL