Pensioner nabbed for using fake payslip to secure R122k loan

Malekutu Sedulawesi appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly defrauding a bank using a fake payslip to secure a R122 050 loan.

Johannesburg - A crime committed three years ago has come to haunt a 64-year-old Limpopo pensioner.

According to a spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke, information at their disposal was that Sedulawesi allegedly worked in cahoots with bank’s officials in Tzaneen to commit the crime.

He said Sedulawesi allegedly presented an application for a loan in November 2018 using a fraudulent payslip.

“The application was successfully processed and approved resulting in a payout of R122 050,” Maluleke said.