Lephalale - Police in Witpoort outside Lephalale have launched a manhunt for three awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells on Thursday, Limpopo police said. The preliminary police investigations indicated that these prisoners "cut the roof of the exercise room and escaped", Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday.

The escapees were identified as Jeremiah Mochongo, 34, Lovemore Onward Morera, 35, and Innocent Khumalo, 43. They are all Mozambican nationals who were arrested for murder.

Anyone with information that could lead to the re-arrest of the escapees should contact Detective Warrant Officer Pitso Radipabe at 082-414-2279, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station. The circumstances around the escape were still being investigated, Ngoepe said.

African News Agency/ANA