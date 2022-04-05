PICS: Limpopo teacher shot dead while servicing vehicle at BMW dealership

Pretoria – The police in Westenburg, outside Polokwane, have arrested a 33-year-old suspect for the alleged murder of a 57-year man at a local car dealership at Nirvana and subsequent robbery of a BMW motor vehicle at the same dealership. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened on Monday afternoon.

“The suspect allegedly entered a BMW dealership pretending to buy a car and all of a sudden, he pulled out a firearm and demanded car keys from the manager,” Mojapelo said. “During the altercation, a 57-year-old client who had apparently brought his vehicle for service, was shot at close range and died instantly at the scene.” The suspect took the car keys and drove off with a gold BMW.

“Police were immediately alerted and reacted promptly, the suspect was then arrested at Silicon next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane after he was allegedly found inside the stationary robbed BMW motor vehicle. Two firearms were found inside the vehicle,” Mojapelo said. Acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has applauded officers for the swift response which led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the robbed motor vehicle and the two firearms. Police said the arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon on charges of murder, business robbery, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Muofhe Levwimbe, an educator from the Vhembe District. IOL