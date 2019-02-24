Six people were killed and three others were injured when a bakkie and a car collided on the R71 near Letsitele in Limpopo on Saturday evening. Picture: Supplied/ER24

Letsitele - Six people were killed and three others were injured when a bakkie and a car collided on the R71 near Letsitele in Limpopo on Saturday evening, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find the car in the road while the bakkie was found lying on its roof. Both vehicles had sustained a large amount of damage in the collision, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered four people, two women and two men, trapped inside the bakkie. Five other people were found inside the car.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the two women and one man from the bakkie, as well as two others from the light motor vehicle had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

"The fourth patient from the bakkie, a man, was found lying trapped inside the vehicle in a critical condition while another critically injured man was found inside the light motor vehicle."

Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to free the trapped people, an operation lasting a few hours. Once freed, paramedics treated the critically injured men and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals.

"Unfortunately, upon arrival at hospital, one of the critically injured men succumbed to his injuries."

Two other people from the car were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. They were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital. The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, Meiring said.

