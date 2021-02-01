Police hunt Limpopo mob after man stoned and burnt to death

Pretoria - The SAPS in Maake, outside Tzaneen, have launched a manhunt for people after Ngoako Thomas Pilusa, 43, was stoned to death and then set alight at Bismarck village on Sunday morning.

Limpopo SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the attackers also damaged Pilusa’s property, including a house and vehicles. The assailants also torched the house of another person.

“The deceased was at home when a group of about six men arrived and started to assault him and damaging his house, furniture and two vehicles. They thereafter took him to the nearby bushes and jointly with other community members stoned and set him alight. He died on the scene,” said Mojapelo.

“The crowd reportedly moved to the house of another person and when they could not find him, they torched his house. The Maake SAPS together with the public order police (POP) unit responded to a call about these heinous crimes and on arrival the crowd had already left.”

The motive for the incident was unknown, but Ngoepe said domestic violence could not be ruled out.