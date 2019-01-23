Police members of the Maluti Mounted Unit together with SANDF conservation officers in the Eastern Cape conduct ongoing operations to impound stock grazing illegally in South Africa near the Lesotho border. Picture: Supplied SAPS

Port Elizabeth - Police members of the Maluti Mounted Unit together with SANDF conservation officers in the Eastern Cape conducted an operation to impound stock grazing illegally in South Africa. Police spokesperson, Captain Mali Govender said the operation was conducted on Tuesday and members collected stock which had been grazing illegally close to the Lesotho border.

Govender said that 334 cattle and 20 donkeys were collected and impounded at a local pound.

She said that stock owners were required to present documentation in terms of the Branding Act before claiming their stock.

The operation was ongoing as wandering stock has presented a hazard to motorists and other road users, said Govender.

African News Agency (ANA)