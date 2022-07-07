Police investigating death of well-known trophy hunter whose body was found next to his vehicle

Durban – Police are on the hunt for suspects responsible for the murder of infamous trophy hunter Riaan Naude.
He was reportedly shot dead near the Kruger National Park last month.
Naude owned Pro-Hunt Africa and regularly hosted trophy hunting exhibitions.
His body was found just outside a farm on the R518 near Mokopane. He was believed to have been on his way to a hunt when he was accosted and killed.
Police say Naude was found lying on his back next to his vehicle. His firearms were stolen. They were alerted to his body by a local who reported hearing gunshots and then seeing a vehicle speeding away from the scene.
Saving Africa’s lions is all about the money
Tourist's tip-off leads to arrest of three suspected rhino poachers in Kruger National Park
Illegal snares on the urban edge of southern peninsula on the increase, SPCA says
Botswana's plan to lift its ban on elephant hunting
It’s time to fully ban canned lion hunting and end South Africa’s shame
Total ivory market shutdown - a blow for SADC countries
No arrests have been made and police are investigating further.
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to call Mahwelereng detective commander Captain Mallela on 071 678 3305.
IOL