Musina - Police in Musina in Limpopo have asked the community for help to find the killer, or killers, of a young woman whose partially decomposed body has been found on a farm in the area after she went missing 10 days ago.

"The police in Musina are making a passionate plea for information that can assist in the arrest of suspect(s) responsible for the brutal murder of a 27-year-old Madzikova Mushaathama, whose partly decomposed body was discovered by a passerby on a farm in the area," Constable Tshifhiwa Radzilane said on Sunday.

The deceased was reported missing on January 4 and police had since been looking for her. "Her body was found with both hands and legs tied with a rope, and her neck fastened against the tree. The motive for this gruesome killing is unknown and police investigations are continuing," Radzilane said.

Anyone with any information was requested to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

African News Agency/ANA