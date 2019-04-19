Picture: geralt/Pixabay

Polokwane - Polokwane police on Friday launched a manhunt for suspects involved in a murder and house robbery at Masodi Village outside Mahwelereng in Limpopo. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Marobo Seabela, said it was alleged a local businessman, Malesela William Kgadima, 45, was sleeping in his house when he was attacked by unknown suspects during the early hours of Friday morning.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Kgadima was tortured and strangled to death, before having his hands and legs tied up.

Marobo said prior to the businessman’s killing, the suspects found Kgadima's 12-year-old son, who was interrogated about the whereabouts of his father.

Police managed to apprehend a 19-year-old suspect while other suspects are still on the run.

“The suspects were driving a BMW vehicle when they were cornered along Steiloop road en route to Mokopane. The other suspects fled on foot and are still on the run.”

Anyone with information which could assist police with the investigation is asked to call the crime stop number 0860010111

African News Agency/ANA