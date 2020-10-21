Polokwane cash-in-transit suspects sentenced to 285 years imprisonment

Durban - Two suspects, arrested for a spate of cash in transit robberies in Polokwane, Seshego, Mankweng and Ritavi, have been sentenced to 285 years behind bars. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke, said between September and October 2017, Boitumelo Daniel Aphane (34) and Solly Solomon Monama (38) committed a series of cash in transit robberies which resulted in the loss of money. He said officers from the Polokwane Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks and Provincial Organised Crime worked together to trace and track the duo. "During the investigation, the team received a tip off about the hideout of the suspects and it was followed up. Aphane was arrested in Dennilton whilst Monama was arrested in Hammanskraal in September 2018.

The team recovered R250 00 in cash and an AK47 rifle during their arrest.

Both Aphane and Monama were never granted bail since their arrest until they were convicted and sentenced.

Aphane, who is currently serving 25 years imprisonment for a similar offence, was found guilty on 24 counts and sentenced to 192 years imprisonment," Maluleke said.

Breakdown of sentence:

. Robbery under aggravating circumstances, found guilty on 5 counts and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on each count.

. Unlawful possession of firearm, found guilty on 11 counts and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on each count.

. Unlawful possession of ammunition, found guilty on 4 counts and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment on each count.

. Unlawful possession of explosives, found guilty on 3 counts and sentenced to 8 years imprisonment on each count.

. Pointing with a firearm, found guilty and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Hawks said all the sentences are to run concurrently.

“The court also ordered that the accused concurrently serve these sentences with the current sentence of 25 years imprisonment,” Maluleke said.

He said Monama was found guilty on eight counts and sentenced to a total of 66 years imprisonment as follows:

. Robbery under aggravating circumstances, found guilty on 2 counts and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on each count.

. Unlawful possession of firearm, found guilty on 4 counts and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on each count.

. Unlawful possession of ammunition, found guilty on 2 counts and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment on each count.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently as well.

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya commended the investigation and prosecution team for a sterling work.

“These sentences will serve as a deterrence to other potential criminals who must know that the law will catch up with them. The community will be safer from the two who shall be receiving corrective lessons in Correctional Services facility,” Lebeya said.

IOL