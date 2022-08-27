Pothole Crisis: DA in Limpopo sounds alarm over ‘crater-like’ potholes in Hoedspruit

Johannesburg - The DA in Limpopo has sounded the alarm over the treacherous state of the roads in the Hoedspruit area which resulted in R118m worth of claims in 2019. The DA has written a letter to Roads MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale calling for her to urgently address the rundown roads.

Story continues below Advertisement

These roads include the R530, R527, D21 and the Eastgate airport roads which are also key to the major economic activities of the town. DA spokesperson for roads in Limpopo Risham Maharaj said the claims were submitted against the Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure as well as its entity, Road Agency Limpopo for damage caused by potholes in 2019. These roads do not only affect the residents and workers of the surrounding areas but they are used by tourists visiting the game reserves, farmers transporting produce, and large trucks moving goods to and from the mines.

Maharaj said it was unacceptable for locals and tourists to experience roads filled with “crater-like potholes”. “The failure to fix these roads presents a serious safety risk to motorists who use them and many cars have already been badly damaged.” On Friday, Rakgoale visited the Hoedspruit area to inspect the roads. He has since announced the plans for the rehabilitation of the roads along side the Road Agency Limpopo (RAL) and the Maruleng Municipality.

Story continues below Advertisement

RAL chief executive Gabriel Maluleke said there would be a full rehabilitation of D1909 Eastgate Airport which connects with the R40. He said the designs were completed for the rehabilitation of the D1656 Mica-R36 road and construction is expected to commence in September. He said the recently launched Operation Thiba Mekoti Ditseleng will prioritise patching potholes on the R527 and Oax-Hoedspruit roads.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rakgoale said: “The department is determined to ensure that there is improved road infrastructure in the area where there is high economic activity.” RAL is in the process of appointing a contractor to implement the rehabilitation of the D21, which is the Sekororo-The Oax road. IOL