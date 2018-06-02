Polokwane - A top official in the Limpopo provincial government is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly raping a woman working as soccer match usher during the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup under way in Limpopo.

The man cannot be named as he is yet to appear in court to plead.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the woman alleged that the official raped her at a hotel on Friday. He was arrested after the woman, a Botswana national, reported the alleged incident to the police.

The man, in turn, laid extortion charges against the woman, accusing her of trying to swindle R100 000 out of him. Police are investigating both charges.

The Cosafa tournament is being held in Limpopo's capital, Polokwane, until June 9.

African News Agency/ANA