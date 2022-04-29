R1000 bail for Limpopo farmer who shot at a couple ‘thinking’ they were animals

Rustenburg- A 77-year-old farmer accused of shooting a couple he claimed he thought were hippos was released on a R1000 bail on Thursday, Limpopo police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, said Paul Hendriks appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed to May 18 for investigations.

He is facing a charge of attempted murder. Hendriks was arrested on Tuesday, after he allegedly fired shots in the direction of the couple that was fishing along Mogol river next to Rietspruit Plot number 02. “During the incident, a 38-year-old woman sustained gun wound and while her partner managed to hide he immediately informed the police and emergency services. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and the police investigations ensued.

“The arrested suspect alleged that he was shooting at the animals (hippos). Police seized two rifles, one revolver, one pistol and two airguns during the arrest,” Seabi said. Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe called upon community members to be responsible while handling their firearms and those who were affected by this incident to stay calm and afford the police the space to do their investigations. Earlier IOL reported that in 2017, a Limpopo farmer allegedly shot and wounded a farmworker with a pellet gun, after allegedly mistaking him for a monkey.

