The bodies of mine workers burnt beyond recognition after their work bus was petrol bombed near Burgersfort, Limpopo. Picture: SAPS

Johannesburg - The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) on Wednesday appealed to anyone who may have information on the torching of six Modikwa mine workers in Limpopo to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Six mineworkers burnt to death when their bus was petrol-bombed on Monday night, at Driekop village near Burgersfort, Limpopo, 44 others were injured as they tried to escape the fire.

A R500 000 reward has been offered to anyone who can help police catch those responsible. Operations had been stopped at the mine following the incident.

READ: Chamber of Mines shocked at 'gruesome' murders of Limpopo mineworkers

"The Department of Mineral Resources wishes to express its condolences to the families of six mineworkers who lost their lives when the bus they were travelling in was set alight on their way to work on Monday evening in Driekop, Limpopo," the DMR said in a statement.

"Investigations are ongoing into the motives for this action, and the department appeals to anyone who may have information to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in bringing the perpetrators to book".

ALSO READ: 6 killed after petrol bomb thrown at bus in Limpopo

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Mines of South Africa also said that it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the violent deaths of the six Modikwa mine employees, particularly shocking given the gruesome and merciless nature of the attack on people making their way to work to provide for their families.

African News Agency/ANA