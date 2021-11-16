Relentless detective nails widow and her lover for killing husband

PRETORIA – The High Court in Limpopo has sentenced lovebirds – Glenrose Vuyela Ramaepadi, 41, and Sewisha Johannes Mphego, 43, to life imprisonment each, for the murder of 57-year-old David Ramaepadi who was Glenrose’s husband. “The duo was in a relationship when they plotted to kill the wife's husband and hired a hitman. On Saturday 22 July 2017, the hitman finally carried out the deadly action and shot the deceased while at his home at Ga-Matodi village in the Tubatse policing area,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"A case of murder was then opened at Tubatse SAPS and police commenced with initial investigations and the manhunt for the suspects.The case was later transferred to the provincial investigating unit and assigned to Sergeant Quinani Mgabine." The two accused – Glenrose and Mphego, and the hitman were later arrested. Police said "unfortunately" during the trial, the hitman mysteriously died while in jail. The two accused were released after the case was struck off the roll due to lack of evidence.

“Following thorough investigations by Sergeant Mgabine, the pair was positively linked to the murder, and they were re-arrested and subsequently convicted,” Mojapelo said. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the “relentless efforts and determination manifested by the investigating officer” which led to the hefty sentence and ensuring that justice prevailed. Last month, a 30-year-old Limpopo man and his purported ex-girlfriend, 23, were appearing before the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court, after they were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman, Lebogang Matlou from Mosesetjane outside Mokopane.

