Sassa on track to pay January social grants; warns of scammers

Rustenburg – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is on track with arrangements to disburse the January 2023 social grants payments. In a statement the agency said older person grants would be paid first, on January 3, followed by disability and child support grants, on January 5.

"If the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take place on the following work day," acting spokesperson, Moabi Pitsi, said. Pitsi said Sassa also urged all clients to make use of the multiple ways available to access their funds. "The methods include the use of retailers and ATMs. Social grant clients with the Sassa gold card can continue using the same card as it remains valid to use at any place that accepts bank card transactions.

“The card can also be used at outlets nationwide that provide the cashback functionality, which include Shoprite, Checkers, U-save, Pick n Pay and Boxer," Pitsi said. Sassa further warned beneficiaries to remain vigilant of misleading information, criminals and scammers as the festive season draws to a close. During grant payment days, there are many transactions that clients make to meet their various needs and obligations.

Sassa advised clients to exercise care in accessing their social grants and to avoid carrying large amounts of cash, but to instead use their card for purchases. They are urged to check and ensure that they get their own card back after every purchase, as well as to give preference to frail, the elderly persons and people living with disabilities in queues. "Sassa urges applicants for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 to check and update, on the online platform, their banking details when required. Sassa will keenly monitor the January payments to stick to paying the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place – njalo (‘always’)," the agency said.

