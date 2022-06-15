Sassa to pay R350 grant, but not at the Post Office

Rustenburg - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will start to pay the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) R350 grant this week, to applicants who were successful, the agency said on Wednesday. In a statement, Sassa called on grant recipients not to go to the Post Office to collect their social relief of distress grant, but they should go to approved retail outlets, such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, Boxer or USave.

“Sassa has been dealing with the thorny issue of reconsideration since August, 2021. The process has now ended and those who qualify will start receiving their payment this week. Check your bank notification for payment,” the agency said. On its social media platforms, Sassa said payments for the new cycle of the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, from April 2022, would be paid from mid-June 2022. “Payments are under-way. If you were approved, you will get paid. We are still paying those we owe from last year. Please be patient. You will receive your payment,” the agency said.

Sassa further explained that it would be clearing outstanding payments from previous cycles, as and when the bank details were confirmed. “The payment will not be made together, but will be done month by month. More than one payment may be done in a month, but no one will received double payments in the amount. “Sassa will do these multiple payments in a month until the backlog is finalised, thereafter monthly payments will resume,” added Sassa.

