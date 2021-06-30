Sentencing for three men who killed 6 people, injured 47 after petrol bombing bus

Pretoria - Three men who killed six people and injured 47 when they petrol-bombed a bus carrying mineworkers were set to be sentenced after a trial that started in 2019. Sipho Khumalo, 29, Philemon Makwana aged 34 and Thabo Mokgala, 28 were set to be sentenced in the Limpopo high court on Wednesday for six counts of murder, 47 counts of attempted murder and one of malicious damage to property.

The sentencing emanates from the April 2018 petrol-bombing of a mineworkers bus at Driekop village near Burgersfort. Four men and two women were burnt beyond recognition after the fiery attack while the bus was collecting Modikwa platinum mineworkers. The fourth perpetrator is already serving time in prison.

Limpopo spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the four men had a meeting where they agreed to burn the bus which transports Modikwa mine workers. Malabi-Dzhangi said the four then proceeded to the station and joined the mine workers who were waiting for the bus. “Later the four got into the bus. Sipho poured petrol whilst Philemon set the bus alight. They then jumped out, leaving behind the bus engulfed in flames.”

The four were later arreststed but at the beginning of the trial in September 2019, Kgaugelo Moime, 30, pleaded guilty to all counts and also implicated Khumalo, Makwana and Mokgala. “(Moine) was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for each count of murder and ten years imprisonment for each count of attempted murder,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. In total, Moine was sentenced to over 600 years in jail. The murdered miners, whose remains were reportedly identified through DNA examination, were Moniccah Mabilo, 57, Solomon Komana, 37, Simon Mahlokwane, 42, Johannes Malepe, 56, Ziphora Makuwa, 48 and Lesotho national Pheta Ranku, 58.