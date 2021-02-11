Serial Limpopo rapist jailed for three life terms

Preptoria - A 38-year-old man from Botlokwa convicted of rape has been sentenced to three life terms in prison and an additional 10 years in the Morebeng sexual offences court in Limpopo. Ramoketse Letsepe Mokgolobotho was found guilty of threatening and raping four women, aged between 19 and 21, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Thursday. “His reign of terror started in October 2015 at Botlokwa. Two of the victims were asleep when he broke into their house at night. ’’He threatened them with a firearm and then raped both of them twice. He continued with his terror using the same method,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. “He was ultimately arrested in 2017 when he attacked his last victim, a 21-year-old woman. He broke into her house while she was fast asleep and alone, applying his same tactics.”

Malabi-Dzhangi said Mokgolobotho was linked through DNA evidence to more than four other rape incidents.

During the trial, State lawyer advocate Norman Makhubele told the court that Mokgolobotho was a dangerous man who targeted young women and destroyed their lives.

“His actions were well planned and he raped people during their sleep. He was not going to stop his actions if he was not arrested.

’’He is a danger to the well-being of women and the community must be protected against him,” Makhubele submitted.

The court concurred with Makhubele and also declared Mokgolobotho unfit to possess a firearm.

Welcoming the lengthy sentence, the director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, advocate Ivy Thenga, said the jail terms would send a clear warning to potential offenders.

“This sentence shows that violence against women can no more be tolerated,” she said, commending the SAPS and the prosecution team for their work in bringing Mokgolobotho to book.

African News Agency (ANA)