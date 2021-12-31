Six killed, two injured in Mokopane horror crash

Durban - Six people were killed and two injured in a horror crash on the N1 south in Mokopane on Friday. Medics said four children were among those killed in the crash, that occurred about 55km outside Polokwane.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a bakkie was found in the one lane, while a truck-and-trailer was found on its roof on the side of the road. Meiring said both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision. “On closer inspection, medics found that the two adults and four children in the bakkie had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead by the provincial EMS. Two other men, believed to be in their fifties, were lying trapped inside the truck in critical conditions,“ he said.

The provincial fire services had to use specialised equipment to free the men from the vehicle. Once released, the men were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were taken to Voortrekker Hospital for urgent care. The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations. The N1 highway between Mokopane and Polokwane was named one of the country's most dangerous roads, according to the Road Accident Fund.