Six women were killed when a bus transporting passengers to an ANC 108th anniversary rally crashed on the R81 at Ga-Sekgopa in Limpopo on Sunday. Picture: SA Long-distance Truckers/Facebook

Mopani - Six women were killed when a bus transporting passengers to an ANC 108th birthday rally crashed on the R81 at Ga-Sekgopa in Limpopo on Sunday, confirmed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Mbalula in a statement said the bus overturned "down a steep road in Sekgopo Village, Mopani District, Limpopo".

“Six people, including the driver, passed away. One woman sustained serious injuries and several other passengers were slightly hurt. The deceased are all females.”

Mbalula said Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Deputy Minister of Transport Dikeledi Magadzi and Limpopo Transport MEC Dickson Masemola were at the scene, assisting emergency medical services personnel.

Mbalula sent his condolences to the families who had lost loved ones.