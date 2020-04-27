Siya Kolisi to unveil two boreholes in Limpopo village

Pretoria - The Matsila village in the Venda, Limpopo will be given a new lease on life when two boreholes will be handed over to the community.

The initiative is sponsored by South African community endowment non-governmental organisation (NGO), Awqaf SA, in partnership with the Siya Kolisi Foundation and Crescent of Hope.

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be at the official opening of the two boreholes, and will also be distributing over 1,000 hygiene packs consisting of sanitising equipment and soap donated by a local company.

Awqaf SA, an Islamic charity that uses a model of sustainability based on a core investment that cannot be sold or ceded, said its investment’s profits are used to finance projects from education to publishing, to schools, small businesses and infrastructure.

Awqaf SA CEO, Zeinoul Cajee, said it was important that the villages would be getting easily accessible water in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, where regular hand washing had been advised by medical experts.