A prospective Capricorn’s TVET College shields himself from the scorching as he waits for news from the management. A few people were injured during a stampede at the campus. Picture: Chester Makana

Polokwane - Disappointed prospective students have vowed to fight until they secure a space at the Capricorn TVET in Polokwane.

This comes after six students were injured during a stampede at the campus on Thursday morning.

Returning students and those hoping to score a place at the institution had all descended at the college.

An eye witness said the problem started when the institution management announced that registration would instead take place next week Monday.

Student Willy Sathekge said people felt they could not be subjected to another postponement after having had to sleep on the streets for two days.

“It was caused by the miscommunication. We were told to wait only to be told that they will be enrolled next week and students tried to force their way into the campus,” said Sathekge.

He said prospective students wanted the management to hear their frustrations.

“The new students were promised to be enrolled today but the management failed to enroll them. "There is nothing happening in the campus,” said Sathekge.

Students blamed poor administration by management saying had the institution planned properly, the stampede could have been avoided.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of the students remained in the streets while others were sitting or sleeping on the pavement.

They said it was hunger and thirst for education that had made them sleep on the streets for almost three days.

“I arrived here yesterday, slept here on the streets and I was hopeful that |I will register. However, late in the morning were told registration has been suspended, and will resume on Monday at Peter Mokaba stadium,” said Elton Malungane.

This suspension, however, left Malungane doubtful that he ever will be Capricorn’s TVET’s student.

Most students said they would not leave until they were registered and also accepted at the college.

“If there is no space will have to fight for it,” students as they remained on the side of campus’s gate.

Meanwhile, police said they opened a case against Mercedes Benz driver who ran over and injured two prospective students who were hoping to get space at the institution.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the injured applicants were transported to Pietersburg Provincial Hospital for treatment but could not reveal the extent of their injuries.

