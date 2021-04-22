Suspect shot and killed while fleeing after robbery

Johannesburg - Limpopo police shot and killed a man fleeing after allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint.

The man’s accomplice was also shot and wounded and is under police guard in hospital.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, of the Limpopo police, said they received information on Tuesday morning about a business robbery taking place at a hardware store in Gumbani village.

He said it was alleged that one of the suspects had entered the store and pretended to buy.

“He suddenly produced a firearm and demanded money. The second suspect also entered and they then robbed the complainant of cash money and a Toyota Hilux and fled from the scene,” said Mojapelo.

He said police reacted promptly and the vehicle was spotted at Dzwerani village in Vuwani.

“The suspects allegedly failed to stop when the police ordered them to do so. They then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, allegedly firing at the police. The police returned fire, fatally shooting one of the suspects and injuring the other.

“One 9mm pistol and the bakkie were recovered. The injured suspect has been admitted in hospital under police guard. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic examination to determine if it was previously used in the commission of other serious crimes.

“Police investigations are continuing.”

The Star