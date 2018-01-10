Polokwane - Limpopo police fatally wounded a suspect and arrested another when they managed to foil an armed robbery in progress in Apel.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a business robbery took place at USave Supermarket on Wednesday evening at about 6:05pm.

"According to the information, five suspects, armed with firearms entered U Save Supermarket and accosted the staff members, threatening them with firearms," Mojapelo said. "They started emptying the tills and ransacking the main office. They then ordered the store manager to open the safe and took an undisclosed amount of money."

"The police were summoned and swiftly managed to corner and apprehend one suspect inside the Supermarket. Four suspects managed to flee in different directions whilst the police attempted to apprehend them. The arrested suspect, who is from ga-Masemola, was just released on parole on 30 November 2017 after serving eight years imprisonment for business robbery."

"As the suspects were fleeing from the scene on foot, they allegedly started firing at the police and a shoot-out ensued, resulting in the second suspect being fatally wounded. A .38 special Revolver, 21 cellphones and cash amount of money were recovered next to his body. The deceased suspect has been identified as the one who was terrorising communities and businesses in the Sekhukhune District. He has been positively linked with a number of business robberies that were committed in the area."

Mojapelo said that during the shoot-out a police sergeant sustained gunshot injuries and was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the incident. Cases of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm were opened and police investigations are continuing.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the members for their swift response to the robbery in progress and the arrest of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Captain Boshomane at 0843221341 can contact the nearest Police Station or call Crime Stop Number 08600 10111.

African News Agency/ANA