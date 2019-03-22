



The accused appeared at the Polokwane Juvenile court where their case was postponed to April 2 and 3 for formal bail application.





All seven will remain in police custody until then.





The teenagers are among 10 suspects arrested over the brutal murder of 27-year-old Themane.





Themane, a local musician, was assaulted and left for dead in February in the Flora Park suburb.





An oblivious Themane was returning home from music practice at church when he was accosted and attacked, allegedly by a mob of teenage boys.





Police said he was found on Sunday and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.





Shortly after that, five teenagers were arrested on February 25.





These arrests were then followed by the arrest of the sixth suspect, also a teenager, the following day.





One of the teenagers had since been released as she could not be linked to the crime.





A few days later, three adults, aged 36, were arrested on February 28, and this was followed by the arrest of another teenager on Friday, March 1.



