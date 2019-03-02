Photo: Screenshot.

Polokwane - It was an emotional day in Polokwane as heartbroken friends and family members gathered for the funeral of aspiring musician Thoriso Themane. Themane, 28, was laid to rest a week after he was brutally attacked and left for dead in Flora Park, Polokwane.

Police said he was found on Sunday and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Since then, nine people were arrested in connection with his murder, including six minors, and all of them face murder charges.

On Saturday morning, friends and family as well as public figures converged at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane to bid farewell to Themane.

Themane's brother, Karabo, spoke at the service, saying his brother, who was now part of "heaven's army", had given many other crime victims a voice.

"This is not normal, what we're looking at is not normal. No one could've written this or planned this, but what will happen is that us the spirits who are visiting on earth have broken many chains, many families have a voice through him.

"Many victims have a voice through him. He has a full 28 years and I hope they allowed him to see the impact because weeks before he died he was in such a hurry to make an impact," he said on eNCA.

Also present at the service was Police Minister Bheki Cele and Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.