File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

** This story has been updated Polokwane - Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane, Limpopo police said on Friday.

Themane, 27, a local musician, was assaulted and left for dead on Saturday night in the Flora Park suburb. An oblivious Themane was returning home from music practice at church when he was accosted and attacked, allegedly by a mob of teenage boys.

Police said he was found on Sunday and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Five schoolboys were arrested on Wednesday after video clips of the attack, which they shot themselves, went viral on social media.

A sixth suspect, also a minor, was arrested early Thursday.

Police on Friday afternoon confirmed that the latest suspects, all aged 36, were arrested on Thursday night in Polokwane.

This brings the total number of suspects arrested so far to nine. All nine face a charge of murder

Addressing the group of marchers who converged at the Polokwane police station to hand over the memorandum, Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba said that the police would be ruthless in dealing with any violent crime.

"These speedy arrests are an indication that the police will not hesitate to take strong action against anyone who engages in any violent behavior that results in the death of another person,” said General Ledwaba.

Ledwaba also appealed to the public to give police the necessary space to investigate this case without any hindrance and to "assist the police by providing valuable information that will be helpful in cracking this case".

Meanwhile, the case against six minors arrested over the brutal murder was on Thursday postponed in the Polokwane magistrate's court to March 4, 2019 for further investigations.

The suspects were all remanded in police custody.