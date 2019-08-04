Two alleged armed robbers were wounded and a third was arrested soon after a business robbery at a shop in Northam in Limpopo on Saturday. Photo: SAPS.

POLOKWANE - Two alleged armed robbers were wounded and a third was arrested soon after a business robbery at a shop in Northam in Limpopo, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province said on Sunday. The SAPS's "concerted efforts and determination to deal with serious crimes" yielded positive results when three suspects were arrested soon after allegedly committing a business robbery in Northam on Saturday morning, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

A G4S security official entered a local shop to collect cash shortly before 9am when he was accosted by two gun-wielding suspects, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"The suspects took his company firearm and instructed the Pep Store staff members to open the business safe. After emptying the safe, both security official and the staff were locked inside the cash safe. The police were alerted and the available information, including the suspected vehicle, was immediately operationalised in the area."

During the operation, which was well coordinated and supported by the community, including air support from a local businessman, the suspects' vehicle, a Toyota RunX, was spotted in the local RDP settlement area.

Photo: SAPS.

During the ensuing car chase, two of the suspects were shot and wounded, while the third was "cornered and arrested". The two wounded suspects were taken to hospital under police guard.

Items seized by police were the Toyota Run X, three 9mm pistols with ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects, aged 21, 27, and 37, would face charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and resisting arrest. They would appear in the Northam Magistrate's Court soon, Mojapelo said.

Photo: SAPS.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba commended all role players involved in this swift arrest, and extended special thanks to the business community and other communities at large for their support in the fight against crime.

The firearms would be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they had been used in crime in the past, Mojapelo said.

African News Agency (ANA)