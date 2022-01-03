Three people killed and 70 injured in Limpopo bus accident

The bus was travelling on the N1 north in Matoks when it overturned and rolled.

Cape Town – Three people were killed and at least 70 others were injured in a bus accident this morning, 40km outside Polokwane, Limpopo.

According to a statement by ER24, the provincial medical services arrived at approximately 6.30am to find the bus upright on the side of the road. Passengers were said to have been seen walking around the scene while others were still trapped inside the bus.

On assessment, medics found that two women and a man had sustained fatal injuries in the roll-over. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.

At least 70 other patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to severe injuries. The injured patients were treated and transported to nearby hospitals.