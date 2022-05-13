Two arrested over R5m diesel theft at depot

Pretoria - Two suspects, believed to be part of the group that stole diesel worth more than R5.5 million a fuel depot in Louis Trichard, Limpopo, have been arrested. The robbers shot and injured a 43-year-old employee, before fleeing in six fully loaded fuel trucks.

The incident took place on Saturday, May 7. “It is alleged that the manager of the depot, which sells diesel in bulk, opened the gate for a truck which entered the premises under the pretence of buying diesel,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “Suddenly, the occupants jumped out, armed with firearms, and took the remote control and cellphones from the manager. In the process, the manager was also robbed of cash,” added Mojapelo.

The perpetrators then forced the manager into another room and locked him inside. The other four employees at the premises were robbed of cellphones, tied up with cable ties, and locked in separate rooms. “During the robbery, a company driver – who was sitting in a truck parked at the premises – was shot and seriously injured. The suspects then came in, driving six trucks, and filled them up with diesel worth more than R5.5 million, before they drove off,” said Mojapelo.

The provincial commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe applauded the members of the task team for their meticulous investigation that led to the arrest of two suspects. “The excellent cooperation between the police and community members, including security companies, which resulted in this major breakthrough, is highly commendable,” said Hadebe. Police request the owner of the depot, in Vaal, Mr William Macholo, to avail himself at the nearest police station to assist with investigations.

Police said the search for remaining suspects continues. “Anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or call the toll free number 08600 10111, or contact the nearest police station,” said Mojapelo. IOL