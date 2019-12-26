File picture: Pexels

Rustenburg - A month-old baby and another aged five months died when a learner driver lost control of a vehicle and it overturned in Malamulele outside Giyani, Limpopo police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the accident occurred on Tuesday along the Xipurapureni/Xigalo gravel road.

"A learner driver of a Ford Bantam, transporting 12 passengers including the two babies, with lots of groceries, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, instantly killing one of the babies. The other one later succumbed to the injuries in hospital," he said.

"All other passengers and the learner driver were taken to hospital for medical attention. Police investigations into the circumstances of the accident are already underway."

African News Agency (ANA)