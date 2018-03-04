Thohoyandou - Two children aged three and four died when their home burned down at Lwamondo-Khumbe village near Thohoyandou, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The children were sleeping alone in the house on Sunday night when neighbours noticed smoke engulfing their home.

"The police and firefighters were summoned, the entire house was found already gutted down when they arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, but the police investigations continue," said spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The children were identified as siblings Rolivhuwa Tshifaro and Ophunaho Tshifaro.

Ngoepe advised parents and guardians to ensure children are safe at all times.

"Children must always be under supervision at all times. Parents and guardians are once more advised to watch and be closer to children, especially the younger ones, to avoid and prevent any hazardous risk on their lives."

African News Agency/ANA