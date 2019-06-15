At least one person is believed to have died and about 80 other people were injured in a crash involving an articulated bus, a bakkie, and an SUV on the R71 (Phalaborwa-Giyani) road between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo early on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

Tzaneen - Two men have been confirmed to have died and 81 other people were injured in a crash involving an articulated bus, a bakkie, and an SUV on the R71 (Phalaborwa-Giyani) road between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo early on Saturday morning, paramedics said. Shortly after 5.30am, paramedics from ER24 and various rescue services, including disaster management, arrived on the scene, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"Multiple patients were found sitting and lying near the bus. A bakkie was found wedged completely under the front of the bus and a third vehicle was found a few metres away.

''Paramedics were able to visualise an occupant trapped in the bakkie under the bus, but are unable to gain access to the victim. Heavy duty rescue services were called to the scene to lift the bus from the bakkie. Due to the mechanism it is believed that the [occupant/s have] succumbed to their injuries. Further assessments will be conducted once the bus has been lifted from the bakkie.''

Paramedics established an incident command system and triaged the various patients on the scene. Eighty people were found to be injured, mostly minor injuries, on the scene.

It was believed that the bus was on its way from Ellisras to Phalaborwa when the crash occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known. Various local authorities were on the scene. The injured people were transported to Maphutha Malatji and Lethaba hospitals, Vermaak said.

