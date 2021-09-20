Two in court after 16-year-old girl was severely assaulted and gang-raped

Pretoria - Two men were on Monday scheduled to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo after they were arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl. “Two suspects aged 18 and 27 were on Saturday 18 September 2021 arrested by the police in Malamulele for allegedly assaulting and raping a 16-year-old grade 10 learner at Roodhuis village,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The suspects reportedly met the victim walking with friends on Friday 17 September 2021 at about 20h30. They allegedly grabbed her and pulled her to the nearby bushes where they severely assaulted her and then took turns in raping her.” The teenager managed to find her way back home and informed her grandmother, who in turn called the police. “The suspects were traced and arrested. They are expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate court [on] Monday,” said Mojapelo.

Meanwhile, the provincial organised crime unit and tracing team in Limpopo has arrested three foreign nationals aged between 27 and 42 for possession and dealing drugs in Polokwane. Mojapelo said the SAPS received a tip-off about people dealing in drugs and spontaneously planned an intelligence-driven operation. “During the first incident, police followed up on intelligence information which led them to the house owned by a foreign national in Bendor, Polokwane. The house was searched and 50 sachets of nyaope to the value of R2 000 and 15 grams of crystal meth to the street value of R15 000 were found in his possession and he was arrested on the spot,” said Mojapelo.