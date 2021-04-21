Two Limpopo officers jailed for corruption

Johannesburg - Two Limpopo police officers were sentenced to five years in prison for taking a R1 000 bribe from a motorist.

Warrant Officer Richard Matsobane Molokome, 54, and Constable Karabo Archibald Sepato, 40, who were based at the Tuinplaas police station, were convicted on corruption charges at the Mokopane Regional Court on Monday.

The Hawks have welcomed the conviction and sentence.

Molokome and Sepato had stopped a vehicle which had defects in December 2017 and they demanded a R1 000 bribe from the driver.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the officers took a R1 000 bribe instead of impounding the vehicle or issuing a summons.

“The two police officers demanded a R1 000 gratification. The victim paid the demanded amount for the release of his vehicle and the matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation.

“Both accused were immediately arrested and were convicted on March 3 2021 by the Mokopane Regional Court,” said Maluleke.

He said both officers were sentenced to five years in prison and they were declared by the court, unfit to possess a firearm. He also said their sentence had no option of a fine.

IOL