Polokwane - Police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder of Limpopo deputy director of transport Marks Rambau, Limpopo police said on Saturday. Rambau's two vehicles and a cellphone were also recovered, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"First to be arrested was a 24-year-old woman from Seshego, Mmotong. She was arrested last night [Friday] at about [8pm] at one of the hotels in Polokwane. The second suspect, a Nigerian national aged 27, was arrested in the early hours of this morning [Saturday] at about [4am] at his rented house in Flora Park, Polokwane," Mojapelo said.

The vehicles, a Jeep Wrangler and VW Polo, were recovered at two different places in Polokwane.

It was alleged that Rambau, who was employed by the Limpopo department of transport as deputy director, was killed at Flora Park on Tuesday. His partially burned body was found dumped next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium. The suspects then allegedly drove to Rambau's house in Penina Park, Polokwane, "where they took his Jeep Wrangler and a TV set", Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba commended the investigators for their meticulous efforts that led to the arrest of the suspects. He also thanked members of the public for providing valuable information that greatly assisted police in the investigation.

Both suspects would be profiled to establish if they were involved in other crimes. The suspects would appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder, carjacking, housebreaking, theft, and defeating the ends of justice, Mojapelo said.

African News Agency (ANA)