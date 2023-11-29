WATCH: EFF stages protest outside Hoërskool Ben Vorster after boy calls YouTuber an EFF k***** in TikTok video

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a protest outside the Hoërskool Ben Vorster High School in Tzaneen in Limpopo on Wednesday morning, following the use of a racial slur by one of its learners. In the viral TikTok video, the teenager, who is not named by IOL because of his age, is seen in a live video calling popular YouTuber Sonwabile D, the k-word.

The Grade 9 learner can be seen with another girl in the video, and he calls Sonwabile D an "EFF k*****". His screen then goes blank. Calling the incident reprehensible, EFF's Tshilidzi Maraga condemned the youngster's actions. "We view this incident as a clear manifestation of the deep-rooted racism and hatred that persist in our society. It is disheartening that a young individual, considered a 'born free', has exhibited such offensive behaviour, indicative of the racial prejudices that have been instilled through societal influences," she said.

Hoerskool ben vorster kid being fetched nicely by EFF members in Tzaneen ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/n7aPvmgDCd — ERICA Ramatsoma🤍 (@EricaRamatsoma) November 29, 2023 The party has called for immediate and decisive action to be taken against both the teenager and his school.

Maraga said racism has no place in educational institutions. I trust EFF to do right by Sonwabile!! These racists bloody fools must be dealt with accordingly!! pic.twitter.com/KBXKUPqTHF — Pirates Captain (@GOAT_012) November 29, 2023

"It is essential that incidents of this nature are addressed swiftly and effectively. The impact of such actions extends beyond the immediate victim, affecting the broader community and perpetuating harmful stereotypes," Maraga said. The EFF urged the relevant authorities, including the school administration and local law enforcement, to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident. Maraga said it is crucial that appropriate measures are taken to hold the teenager accountable for his actions and to implement educational programmes that address and combat racism within the school environment.

A screen shot of the viral video IOL has reached out to the school for comment.