WATCH: Newzroom Afrika's 'Your View' suspended after Limpopo witchcraft comments

Cape Town - Newzroom Afrika has suspended its show 'Your View' following disparaging comments made of the people of the Limpopo province by anchor Onkgopotse JJ Tabane. In a clip that has been posted to Twitter, Tabane is seen remarking on the state of the ANC Youth League, before segueing into mentioning the coronavirus. It was previously revealed that the the 122 repatriated citizens will be kept in quarantine at the Ranch Resort in Limpopo for at least 14 days as a precaution. The resort is just 25 kilometres south of Polokwane, the provincial capital. In his rant, Tabane goes on to mention: "Who bewitched these guys? I don't know but it because they're from Limpopo they must have been bewitched by the witches there because Limpopo specialises in higher grade witchcraft. It wouldn't be out of turn for them to bewitch you." To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Newzroom Afrika has suspended its show 'Your View' following disparaging comments made of the people of the Limpopo province. Video: @NMadzenga/Twitter On Twitter, Tabane replied after being called out for his remarks.

The man has just insulted the whole province on TV. This is a case of BCCSA pic.twitter.com/FYKlHIvVDo — Abasei_Ralushai (@abasei_Ralushai) March 13, 2020

I think someone impersonated JJ Tabane on this one , I'm really disappointed by his perspective pic.twitter.com/k1Yb6JM3B5 — Obakeng OBK (@Obakeng_Ndlela) March 13, 2020

@JJTabane you said a lot of things that are wrong and unprofessional. I can’t believe this. Ask yourself why free state refused the quarantine? Yes it’s a massive crisis but is this province ready for the quarantine? I find your statements very irresponsible 🚮. — Tshilidzi (@QueenTshilidzi) March 13, 2020

@ClaysonMonyela: "My brother & friend @JJTabane, I'm assuming the statement that the people of Limpopo are witchcraft specialists was said in jest. It's still offensive...considering that your show deals with news/current affairs. You may want to consider apologising."

@JJTabane: "Yes indeed my brother. But I am sorry about it nonetheless. Truly sorry."

You are a true friend to call me out. I appreciate u — Onkgopotse JJ Tabane (@JJTabane) March 13, 2020

Newszoom Afrika in a statement said that the comments made by Tabane are not aligned with the values of television broadcasting news channel.

"Respect for the cultures of all South Africans is at the core of these values and Tabane's comments violated them. They were offensive and disrespectful and he has acknowledged this and apologised on his personal Twitter account. He will also be making a formal apology tonight on [email protected]

"While Newzroom Afrika makes it clear that all opinions expressed by anchors and programme participants are solely their own and do not reflect the views or values of the channel, Tabane's comments were unacceptable. Newzroom Afrika recognises that any facts which formed the basis of his comments were incorrect. The matter is under review by our editorial sub-committee, which is chaired by Dr. Joe Thloloe.

"Pending the outcome of the investigation, 'Your View' will be suspended until further notice."