LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus lockdown in SA

South Africans will be forced to stay indoors from Thursday, March 26, to April 30, as a national lockdown comes into effect in a bold and unprecedented effort to stave off the rampant coronavirus that has gripped the world. President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on March 23, saying all people – except emergency workers and essential services – will be allowed to leave their homes.







People will be able to leave their homes, however to seek medical care, buy food, medicine and collect social grants.

Shops that sell food, pharmacies, banks, laboratories, banks, essential financial and payment services, including the JSE, supermarkets, petrol stations and healthcare providers will be allowed to operate during the lockdown.

The South African National Defence Force will be deployed to support the South African Police Service to ensure the lockdown is implemented.

Anyone who breaks the rules could be punished with imprisonment for up to one month or with a fine.