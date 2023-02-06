Load shedding update: stages 4, 3 and 2 until Wednesday

Eskom will be implementing varying stages of load shedding until Wednesday. The latest announcement comes after five power stations were taken off-line for repairs.

“Since Saturday, two generation units at Arnot, a single unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations were taken off-line for repairs. The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have been delayed while a unit each at Duvha and Lethabo power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said in a short statement on Sunday. It added that breakdowns amounted to 15 215 megawatts of generating capacity while 5 199MW was out of service for planned maintenance.

Picture: Eskom "Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented at 5am – 4pm daily, while Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented nightly at 4pm – 5am on both Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 5am – 4pm, followed by Stage 3 load shedding at 4pm – 5am. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. Meanwhile, rolling blackouts and subsequent water outages as a result of damage to pumps, continues to wreak havoc on business.

The Bureau for Food and Agriculture Policy said load shedding was having a negative impact on the food and agricultural sector. BusinessTech reported that the rolling blackouts could hinder South African's ability to decrease food price inflation this year. Earlier this week, the ANC called for state-of-disaster laws to be used to end load shedding. The laws are aimed at ending the crisis by the end of the year. IOL