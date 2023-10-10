LOOK: Joburg surgeon's innovation enables boy born with rare genetic condition to walk upright

Keenan Petersen, an 18-year-old born with a rare genetic condition that left him with shortened arms, no hip joint, and a missing femur in his right leg, is now walking upright, thanks to the pioneering efforts of Dr Sietse Wouters, an orthopaedic surgeon at Joburg’s Netcare Garden City Hospital. From being told he might never walk to confidently attending his matric dance, Keenan’s story is testament to medical innovation, a mother's unwavering support, and a young man's indomitable spirit.

Dr Wouters, who first met Keenan when he was just 15-days-old, has been instrumental in Keenan's journey to mobility. "Keenan's case was unique. Very few doctors in South Africa had seen something like this," said Dr Wouters, who undertook extensive research and consultations with international colleagues to determine the best surgical approach. Keenan's mother, Rowena Cohen, recalls the early days when doctors believed her son might never walk.

However, Keenan's spirit shone through as he found his own way to move, shuffling on his bum. "I see myself as differently-abled, and I never let it hold me back," Keenan said. Keenan Petersen, an 18-year-old born with a rare genetic condition that left him with shortened arms, no hip joint, and a missing femur in his right leg. Picture: Supplied Keenan, is currently in matric with aspirations to study Information Technology.

In 2016, Keenan's growing pains led him back to Dr Wouters. His unique way of walking, with a steeply bent left knee, caused positional scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. The solution was a series of surgeries, including a Steel’s Ilio-femoral fusion and a Syme amputation, which allowed Keenan to use a prosthesis and walk upright. Rowena praised Dr Wouters for his dedication, referring to him as their "guardian angel."

Despite being born with a genetic condition affecting his limbs, Keenan Petersen's determination, combined with Dr Wouters' surgical expertise, has led him to walk confidently, inspiring many with his story of resilience and innovation. Picture: Supplied "Although it was a tough road, the operations have greatly improved Keenan’s posture and mobility," Rowena said. Keenan recently attended his matric dance at the Hope School in Westcliffe, a milestone that seemed improbable years ago. Dr Wouters added: "Keenan has grown into an exceptional young man. South African private healthcare enables specialists to work with patients over many years to achieve a better quality of life in complex cases like Keenan’s."